Sidemen FC Charity Match 2023 LIVE! Game stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Who is performing the half-time show?
There will be a show on the pitch at half-time on Saturday, with it confirmed earlier this summer that rapper Aitch would be performing at the London Stadium.
Who are the managers?
As was the case last year, Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge will take charge of the YouTube All-Stars team.
Sidemen FC will be led by Billy Wingrove, best known for being one half of the freestyle football duo F2.
Who is playing?
Sidemen FC: KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Callux, Lazarbeam, Calfreezy, Randolph, Tareq, JME
YouTube All-Stars: IShowSpeed, Mr Beast, xQc, Danny Aarons, Chandler Hallow, Niko Omilana, Max Fosh, Kai Cenat, Airrack, AboFlah, Chunkz, ChrisMD, Karl Jacobs, Theo Baker, WillNE, Yung Filly, JiDion
Elz the Witch and Big Zuu will be hosting the coverage of the event, with commentary of the match provided by Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries.
Where to watch Sidemen Charity Match
Live stream: Fans will be to watch the match for free on the Sidemen’s YouTube channel. There is no official confirmation yet of when the coverage will begin.
Live blog: Follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the annual Sidemen charity game.
Kick-off from the London Stadium is at 3pm BST.
