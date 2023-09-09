3
31
26
33
37
1
8
15
2
21
30
7
45
35
34
38
18
5
25
48
14
39
29
44
9
10
49
40
4
50
24
22
11
47
13
32
16
20
43
23
46

Sidemen FC Charity Match 2023 LIVE! Game stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

142 1 minute read


1694259253

Who is performing the half-time show?

There will be a show on the pitch at half-time on Saturday, with it confirmed earlier this summer that rapper Aitch would be performing at the London Stadium.

1694259245

Who are the managers?

As was the case last year, Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge will take charge of the YouTube All-Stars team.

Sidemen FC will be led by Billy Wingrove, best known for being one half of the freestyle football duo F2.

1694259219

Who is playing?

Sidemen FC: KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Callux, Lazarbeam, Calfreezy, Randolph, Tareq, JME

YouTube All-Stars: IShowSpeed, Mr Beast, xQc, Danny Aarons, Chandler Hallow, Niko Omilana, Max Fosh, Kai Cenat, Airrack, AboFlah, Chunkz, ChrisMD, Karl Jacobs, Theo Baker, WillNE, Yung Filly, JiDion

Elz the Witch and Big Zuu will be hosting the coverage of the event, with commentary of the match provided by Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries.

1694259208

Where to watch Sidemen Charity Match

Live stream: Fans will be to watch the match for free on the Sidemen’s YouTube channel. There is no official confirmation yet of when the coverage will begin.

Live blog: Follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

1694259178

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the annual Sidemen charity game.

Kick-off from the London Stadium is at 3pm BST.

Getty Images

Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Andersen pleased to open Luton's home Premier League account but just wished it was a winner

Andersen pleased to open Luton's home Premier League account but just wished it was a winner

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

Harry Kane: Lure of Real Madrid may be best solution to great conundrum in new Tottenham era

Harry Kane: Lure of Real Madrid may be best solution to great conundrum in new Tottenham era

Pep Guardiola confirms Man City transfer plans with fresh Lucas Paqueta bid expected

Pep Guardiola confirms Man City transfer plans with fresh Lucas Paqueta bid expected

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo