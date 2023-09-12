3
Simona Halep handed four-year ban from tennis for doping breaches

imona Halep, the two-time Grand Slam winner and former long-time women’s world No1, has been handed a four-year suspension after breaches of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), the International Tennis Integrity Agency has confirmed.

The Romanian, 31, has been provisionally banned from the sport since October 2022 and will now be unable to play again until late 2026, though the ruling is subject to an appeal and Halep – who denies any wrongdoing – has already confirmed her intention to take her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).


