Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE! Latest score and updates from Italian Open final
This is Sinner’s first tournament back after a doping ban and he has picked up from where he left off when winning the Australian Open. That came after he went all the way at the ATP World Tour Finals and in Shanghai, meaning his last defeat came in the China Open final at the start of October against Alcaraz. The Italian has been largely dominant this week, though Tommy Paul did take him to three sets in the semi-finals.
