Alcaraz vs Sinner start time and how to watch Cincinnati Open final today
Sinner, the defending champion, produced a flawless performance to beat Terence Atmane 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 without facing a single break point. Alcaraz advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexander Zverev, who struggled to cope with the humidity.
Alcaraz holds the upper hand in their rivalry this year, having won in Rome and Paris, though Sinner claimed the most recent showdown at SW19.
In their overall head-to-head, the Spaniard leads 8-5. As world No2, Alcaraz will be aiming for another confidence-boosting win heading into the US Open, where Sinner arrives as the defending champion.
“Hopefully it’s a very high level match,” Sinner said on Saturday ahead of today’s final. “For us players, it’s important, but also for the people who are watching, you know, hopefully it’s going to be a good match.”
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final
“I’m excited about it,” Alcaraz says. “It’s gonna be great. He won the last one. I won the first two, two finals [of 2025]. So I think it’s gonna be really interesting.”
Alcaraz vs Sinner start time
The Cincinnati Open men’s final will be played today, Monday, August 18, 2025.
The match is due to start at 3pm local time, which is 8pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz
TV channel: In the UK, the Cincinnati Open is being shown on Sky Sports Tennis.
Live stream: Viewers can also stream the match live on Now TV or Sky Go.
