Sinner vs Alcaraz start time and how to watch French Open final today
World No1 Sinner and defending champion Alcaraz face each other in a grand slam final for the first time.
Sinner is playing in his first major since his three-month suspension after he tested positive a banned substance.
World No1: Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in his semi-final
Before that, Alcaraz profited from Lorenzo Musetti retiring injured during their fourth set of his semi-final, having dropped the first before roaring back to take the second and third on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The men’s final will cap off a remarkable fortnight of tennis in Paris, with the women’s event reaching its conclusion on Saturday as Coco Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka..
With seven Grand Slams between Sinner and Alcaraz, Sunday afternoon’s contest is guaranteed to be entertaining as the pair meet for the 12th time on the ATP Tour.
The 22-year-old Spaniard currently leads the head to head by seven wins to four, having won four meetings in a row, in the recent Italian Open final, last year’s epic five-set French Open semi-final and in a dramatic China Open final in October, plus the semi-finals at Indian Wells in 2024.
Defending champion: Carlos Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Musetti in the last four
Sinner has not dropped a set en route to the final, blowing away every opponent that has stood in his way, including Alexander Bublik, Jack Draper’s conqueror, in the quarter-finals.
Alcaraz has had a trickier time of it, losing four sets before this encounter, but he has not been forced into a marathon five-setter all tournament.
Sinner vs Alcaraz start time
The 2025 French Open men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, June 8 on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros in Paris.
The match is due to start at 2pm BST, which is 3pm local time.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz
TV channel: In the UK, you can watch live coverage of the French Open on TNT Sports. Coverage starts from 1pm BST on Sunday on TNT Sports 1.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the action unfold live online via the discovery+ app.
