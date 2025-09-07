Sinner vs Alcaraz start time and how to watch US Open final today
The world no1 and no2 have dominated this year’s grand slams. Sinner won the Australia Open before losing to Alcaraz in the final of the French Open, which lasted a record five hours and 29 minutes. Alcaraz saved three match points that day, in a clash many consider among the greatest the sport has ever seen.
Sinner got his revenge a little over a month later at Wimbledon, coming from a set down to lift with SW19 crown. And now, in the final grand slam of the year, the pair meet again.
Italian Sinner is going for a third slam of 2025, having become only the fourth man in the professional era, that began in 1968, to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season, joining Novak Djokovic, Rod Laver and Roger Federer.
Alcaraz hopes to draw level with Sinner’s two slams for the calendar year, after dismantling Djokovic with clinical precision in straight sets in his semi-final.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 to set up the blockbuster showdown.
Sinner vs Alcaraz start time
The 2025 US Open men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, September 7, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.
The match is due to start at 7pm BST, which is 2pm local time.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz
TV channel: In the UK, you can watch live coverage of the US Open on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 6pm BST on Sky Sports Tennis, and an hour later on Sky Sports Main Event.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action unfold live online via the Sky Go app or with a Sky Sports subscription on NOW.
