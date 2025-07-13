Sinner vs Alcaraz start time and how to watch Wimbledon final today
World No1 Sinner takes on defending champion Alcaraz a little over a month since their remarkable clash in the French Open final, which lasted a record five hours and 29 minutes and, for the first time, was decided by a tiebreak. Alcaraz saved three match points that day, in a clash many consider among the greatest the sport has ever seen.
That was the first meeting between the pair in a Grand Slam final, and today is the second as fans hope for similar drama in SW19.
“He is the favourite,” Sinner said of Alcaraz. “He won here two times in a row. He’s again in the final. It’s very tough to beat him on grass but I like these challenges. This is the second consecutive Grand Slam that we are in the final and playing each other, which is great from my side. I believe it’s good for the sport.”
Asked for his thoughts, Alcaraz replied: “I just hope not to be five hours and a half on court again. But if have to, I will.”
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after the French Open final
Getty Images
Sinner vs Alcaraz start time
The 2025 Wimbledon men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, July 13, 2024, on Centre Court, at Wimbledon.
The match is due to start at 4pm BST, which is a later start than previous years.
How to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz
TV channel: In the UK, you can watch live coverage of the Wimbledon men’s singles final on BBC One. Coverage starts from 1.05pm BST.
Live stream: Viewers based in the UK can also watch the action unfold live online via BBC iPlayer or on the BBC Sport website.
Source link