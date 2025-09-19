Sipho Magudulela Releases ‘Ngelulame’ | SA Music News Magazine

Sipho Magudulela Releases ‘Ngelulame’ – Renowned guitarist, producer, and storyteller Sipho Magudulela returns with his deeply moving new single ‘Ngelulame.’ Sipho is known for intricate guitar riffs and his ability to blend soulful melodies with traditional African rhythms. Now, he once again delivers a track that connects heart-to-heart with listeners.

“Ngelulame”, which translates to “I am Healed”, is a raw and emotional heartbreak anthem. It reflects on the pain of love lost to the streets. It features powerful vocal performances from Eemoh and Chley, alongside the masterful production of Yumbs. The song weaves together vulnerability, resilience, and cathartic beauty.

Haunting guitar melodies, evocative vocals, and atmospheric beats showcase Sipho’s unique Afro-soul touch while fusing contemporary Amapiano influences. More than a song, ‘Ngelulame‘ is a therapeutic experience. Its purpose is to inspire strength and healing for those navigating heartbreak and betrayal.

With previous collaborations alongside Amapiano giants like Kelvin Momo, MFR Souls, Murumba Pitch, DJ Stokie, and Sino Msolo, Sipho continues to prove why he is one of South Africa’s most sought-after instrumentalists. His nomination for Best Instrumentalist of the Year at the Global Music Awards South Africa in 2023 has further solidified his reputation.

About Sipho Magudulela

Sipho Magudulela is a renowned South African guitarist, producer, and performer from Mpumalanga. He is celebrated for his ability to fuse intricate guitar riffs, soulful melodies, and traditional African rhythms. He creates a sound that reflects his deep love for South African culture. With a musical foundation rooted in gospel and Afro-soul, Sipho blends improvisation with composition. Captivating audiences at every performance.

He has worked with top Amapiano hitmakers. These include MFR Souls, De Mthuda, Kelvin Momo, Murumba Pitch, DJ Stokie, Tumza D’Kota, and Sino Msolo. His work earned nominations across multiple platforms. In 2023, he was nominated Best Instrumentalist of the Year. This, by the Global Music Awards South Africa.

Stream ‘Ngelulame’ from Sipho Magudulela here

Connect with Sipho Magudulela on Instagram here