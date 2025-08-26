Elton John Sparks New Health Fears After Struggling to Walk on Yacht

John, 78, and his husband David Furnish, 62, were joined by friends Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, and his wife Sam, 58, for an afternoon expedition in France on his custom-built yacht.

The legendary singer kept things casual in a light blue button-down shirt with short sleeves and vibrant blue shorts. His hubby was close behind in a colorful green button-down shirt that he kept open, with a simple white T-shirt underneath.

Furnish looked comfy in a pair of khaki shorts and a brown fedora. He carried a light-brown handbag over his shoulder.

Also along for the day were Taylor-Johnson’s two daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy,12, along with John’s own rarely-seen sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12.