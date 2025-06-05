Siya Ntuli Unleashes Cultural Fusion EP ‘Imbiza’ – Excitement reverberates through the South African music scene as dynamic artist Siya Ntuli proudly releases his highly anticipated EP, ‘Imbiza.’ The EP is available on all major digital platforms. This vibrant collection marks a significant moment as ‘Imbiza‘ showcases Siya’s unique artistry. It blends the deep traditions of Maskandi with contemporary Afro-pop sensibilities and infectious youthful energy.

The title ‘Imbiza’ (a Zulu word for a traditional beer pot used for brewing and sharing) perfectly encapsulates the essence of this project. Just like the pot blends ingredients, Siya masterfully brews a potent musical concoction. He draws deeply from the storytelling and intricate guitar work of Maskandi. He infuses this with catchy melodies and rhythms of Afro-pop, and per-charges it with youthful beats that resonate with today’s listeners. The result is a fresh, authentic sound. One that honours heritage while pushing boundaries and celebrating the present. ‘Imbiza’ is a journey through personal reflections, cultural pride, love, and celebration. Delivered with Siya’s distinctive vocal style and innovative production.

Listen to ‘Imbiza’ here

“This release is more than just music to me; it’s a culmination of passion, heritage, and pure excitement. Creating ‘Imbiza’ felt like brewing something special. Mixing the sounds that raised me with the energy that drives me now. Collaborating with legends like Bab’ Shwi and uGatsheni was an honour. Discovering the incredible energy from talents like Xowla, Mzukulu, and Diary was truly inspiring. Hearing it all come together, the Maskandi soul, the Afro-pop bounce, the modern beats,it gives me chills. I am beyond thrilled to share this pot of musical goodness with the world, finally. Ngijabule kakhulu!” ~ Siya Ntuli

‘Imbiza’ Tracklist

Angibezwa (Ft. Sminofu; Musiholiq)

Ukude (Ft. Donald ; uGatsheni)

Obhuti Abadala (Ft. uGatsheni)

Kwadalwa Nguwe (Ft. Diary)

Ukube Ngyazenzela (Ft. Shwi Mantombazane, Xowla, Trymore)

Indaba

Ngijabule (Ft. uMzukulu)

Impempe (Ft. Imfezi Emnyama ; Shwi Mantombazane)

Mhlobo Wami (Ft. Mtuba Thulisa Brothers)

