Sizwe Dhlomo reveals he would still stay even if his partner cheated

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to his Twitter to reveal to fans something they knew nothing about following Mpho Letsholonyane about infidelity.

According to the tweet by Mpho, he said: “Turn the tables on that video. Only Will Smith would sit there quietly. No other man I know would even be in the same town as you, let alone the same room!!”

Sizwe on the other hand reacted saying he would still stay even if his partner cheated: “Lol! I’d stay… I’m not even joking.”

Surprised by his response, Mpho called out Siz for lying and jokingly said that he’d bury the cheating partner on his farm.

“You lie B. You would probably sit there plotting a murder and where on that 10-hectare land the body will be buried.”

However, Dhlomo was adamant that he would stay and wouldn’t want to leave a relationship simply because someone cheated.

“Nah, honestly I would. It would depend phela on whether or not she still wants to be with me but I’m certainly not leaving my wife just because she slept with another man if she’s sorry about it. Nope. Real talk!”

There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife… I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex. Not me pa. SMH! Cc @M_Letsholonyane — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 23, 2021