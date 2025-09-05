Sjava Unveils Inkanyezi 2.0 EP – Following the success of his Inkanyezi Live EP, multi-award-winning artist Sjava returns with Inkanyezi 2.0 Live EP, a continuation of the story and energy that captured the hearts of his fans.

This second chapter carries the same raw emotion and electrifying presence of his live performances, now extended into five new powerful songs recorded during unforgettable moments on stage at the Joburg Theatre on 15th. And 16th of August. 2025 , a mere three weeks before the release date.

If Inkanyezi was the spark, Inkanyezi 2.0 is the full blaze; a deeper dive into the connection, intimacy, and spirit that have made Sjava’s live shows unmissable. The voices of the audience, the band’s energy, and Sjava’s vulnerability all combine to create something timeless on each track, transforming each song into a memory captured in sound.

More about the Inkanyezi 2.0 EP

Staying true to the meaning of Inkanyezi, which is “a star”, Inkanyezi 2.0 carries the energy and spirituality of a celestial being, exuding strength, illumination and inspiration, reflecting the same light and hope that Sjava experiences when connecting with his fans through his music.

The EP features legendary Maskandi artist Shwi, who previously collaborated with Sjava on the powerful track Ithuna from his platinum-selling album Isibuko.

Adding to the project’s depth is a collaboration with acclaimed producer, instrumentalist and artist Zadok, celebrated for his masterful production, unique vocal style, and creative contributions to South Africa’s ever-evolving music soundscape.

“The first Inkanyezi was a glimpse of what performing live means to me. This time, I wanted to bring even more. More emotion and more of that powerful connection we feel when we experience the music together, live and in the moment.” ~ Sjava

Stream Inkanyezi 2.0 EP by Sjava here