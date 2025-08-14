Slikour OnLife Launches SOL Distro – Slikour OnLife, a trailblazer in African music culture and innovation, proudly announces the launch of SOL Distro. A ground-breaking full-service music platform designed to give artists the tools, resources and opportunities they need to build and grow their careers while keeping 100% of their royalties.

Far more than just a distribution service, SOL Distro is an artist-first ecosystem. It combines global music distribution with access to professional-grade creative services, brand partnerships and data analytics. All this from one platform.

Since its inception, long before streaming dominated the industry, Slikour OnLife has led the way in music innovation. Attracting over 160,000 registered artists to date and enabling more than 15 million song downloads. The launch of SOL Distro marks the next chapter in that journey. A holistic platform that empowers African artists from the ground up.

On the SOL Distro platform, artists can distribute music to over 33 global platforms. This, while retaining full ownership and royalties. There is also access to world-class resources including recording studios and music video production. Also available are PR campaigns, streaming subscriptions and editorial coverage on influential music blogs. They can also leverage a locally based client service team for personalised support. This ensures a human connection at every stage of their career.

With professional tools at your fingertips, the SOL Distro team brings decades of combined industry expertise. From producing and engineering chart-topping hits, to creating compelling visuals for global brands. Also, television and digital platforms and managing PR for South Africa’s most acclaimed artists. These capabilities are now within reach for artists who may have previously lacked the industry connections or proximity to such resources.

SOL Distro’s robust analytics provide artists with actionable insights to understand their audience. To optimise release strategies and drive career growth. The platform also offers innovative pathways for advertisers and brands to connect with music audiences across multiple genres. From brand collaborations to synchronisation deals, all without the traditional industry red tape.

“Redefining music rules, SOL Distro is about creating a safe and empowering space for African artists,” says Siya ‘Slikour’ Metane, Founder of Slikour OnLife.

“In order for us to have control over our creativity, we need to build the systems that monetise our content. This is our first official product to bring the power of data, monetisation and influence back into our proximity.”

With SOL Distro, Slikour OnLife is redefining the African music landscape. Building a platform that serves artists not just as distributors, but as partners in their creative and commercial success.

SOL Distro – We Are Majorly Independent

Follow SOL Distro on Instagram