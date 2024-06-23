33
39
9
3
22
40
14
15
16
8
10
11
13
23
38
44
2
18
30
1
4
20
24
46
5
37
31
25
49
48
35
32
29
26
43
34
Slovakia vs Romania: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Slovakia vs Romania: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-06-23Last Updated: 2024-06-23
345 1 minute read

No group is as delicately balanced as this one, where each team has won one and lost one game.

Goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head record and maybe even fair play could figure in the equation and it is Romania who hold the narrow advantage going into this round of matches. Belgium play Ukraine at the same time in the other Group E game.

Slovakia couldn’t follow up their upset of Belgium with another win on Sunday, as they lost to Ukraine despite taking a first-half lead.


Source link

2024-06-23Last Updated: 2024-06-23
345 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United 'decide against signing Sofyan Amrabat' despite agreeing £21.4m transfer option

Manchester United 'decide against signing Sofyan Amrabat' despite agreeing £21.4m transfer option

2024-04-29
Test cricket is alienating fans with its baffling refusal to be flexible around bad weather

Test cricket is alienating fans with its baffling refusal to be flexible around bad weather

2023-07-23
Super League predictions and i’s 2024 team-by-team guide

Super League predictions and i’s 2024 team-by-team guide

2024-02-13
China vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

China vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2023-08-01
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo