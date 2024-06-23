Slovakia vs Romania: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
No group is as delicately balanced as this one, where each team has won one and lost one game.
Goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head record and maybe even fair play could figure in the equation and it is Romania who hold the narrow advantage going into this round of matches. Belgium play Ukraine at the same time in the other Group E game.
Slovakia couldn’t follow up their upset of Belgium with another win on Sunday, as they lost to Ukraine despite taking a first-half lead.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Slovakia vs Romania is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Wednesday June 26, 2024.
The match will take place at the Waldstadion, Frankfurt.
Slovakia and Romania could both qualify for the knockouts
Where to watch Slovakia vs Romania
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 4.45pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Slovakia vs Romania team news
Francesco Calzona has named an unchanged team for both of Slovakia’s games so far and will likely stick with the same players once again.
Romania welcomed veteran striker Denis Alibec back from injury off the bench against Belgium and he may be handed a start in this game.
Slovakia vs Romania prediction
This should be a fascinating rollercoaster of a group finale and this game in particular is hard to predict. Romania have produced the better displays so far and can continue a fine tournament by reaching the last-16.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Slovakia have not beaten Romania since 1942, with their last meeting a 1-1 friendly draw in 2013.
Slovakia vs Romania match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
