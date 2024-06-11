Slovenia vs Denmark: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Slovenia are looking to progress out of the group at a major tournament for the first time when they begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Denmark.
Much of the focus around the Slovenian national team will no doubt be centred upon the in-demand Benjamin Sesko.
They did, however, also top a qualifying group containing their first opponents in Germany.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Slovenia vs Denmark is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 16 June, 2024.
The Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart will host.
Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage on ITV 1. Coverage starts at 4.10pm.
Live stream: ITVX, which is free with a subscription, will provide a live stream.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Star man: Benjamin Sesko is set to lead the line for Slovenia
Getty Images
Slovenia vs Denmark team news
Josip Ilicic has been named in the Slovenia squad for the first time since 2021 after struggling with mental health issues.
Barcelona defender Andres Christensen and Benfica’s Alexander Bah have both recovered from injuries to make the Danish squad.
Slovenia vs Denmark prediction
The Danes look too good to slip up here despite their World Cup struggles.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Slovenia vs Denmark latest odds
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link