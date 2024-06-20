39
30
46
48
35
25
11
29
26
20
44
31
23
1
5
18
34
37
2
10
22
8
14
16
43
24
13
32
4
33
40
9
15
38
49
3
Slovenia vs Serbia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Slovenia vs Serbia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2024-06-20Last Updated: 2024-06-20
351 1 minute read

But a first-ever win at the Euros will be necessary and, with England up in their Group C finale, there is a bit of pressure on this trip to Munich.


Source link

2024-06-20Last Updated: 2024-06-20
351 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp confirms injured Alexis Mac Allister will miss Manchester United clash

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp confirms injured Alexis Mac Allister will miss Manchester United clash

2023-12-14
Novak Djokovic refuses to back down on controversial TV camera message over Kosovo

Novak Djokovic refuses to back down on controversial TV camera message over Kosovo

2023-06-01
Jan Oblak the penalty hero before Lautaro Martinez’s dreadful miss sends Atletico through vs Inter

Jan Oblak the penalty hero before Lautaro Martinez’s dreadful miss sends Atletico through vs Inter

2024-03-14
‘We are resilient’: The rebirth of Bury FC

‘We are resilient’: The rebirth of Bury FC

2024-05-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo