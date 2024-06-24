46
38
22
2
20
10
29
13
11
18
43
32
30
9
5
1
26
4
3
40
33
8
49
37
25
14
23
16
34
24
31
48
35
15
44
39
Slovenia XI vs England: Sesko injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for Euro 2024

Slovenia XI vs England: Sesko injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for Euro 2024

2024-06-24Last Updated: 2024-06-24
356 Less than a minute


Star striker has been dealing with quad complaint


Source link

2024-06-24Last Updated: 2024-06-24
356 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024 and when does it start?

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024 and when does it start?

2023-10-17
Nicolas Jackson has lift-off but questions remain as Chelsea forward sums up chaotic night

Nicolas Jackson has lift-off but questions remain as Chelsea forward sums up chaotic night

2023-11-07
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury on eve of Championships

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury on eve of Championships

2023-07-02
Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

2023-05-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo