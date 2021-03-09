Small grains should substitute maize on stock feed – Minister Masuka – Tell Zimbabwe

In Blue worksuit Tarisai Mudambanyuki (THZ Agric General

Manager), Minister Chadzamira, Minister Masuka and THZ

Managing Director Aiden Mhere

Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI – Minister of Lands Dr Anxious Masuka has said

that Zimbabwe loses about 450 000 metric tonnes of maize to stock feed saying

during poor farming season, millers prioritise venturing into the production of

stock feed because it is an uncontrolled area.

Dr Masuka, who was accompanied by Minister of State for

Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, last week toured

the 3 000 hectares of maize and sorghum at Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe’s Hippo

Valley and Triangle Estates.

Tongaat has recently harvested 2 800 metric tonnes of maize,

with 900 metric tonnes having already been delivered to the Grain Marketing

Board (GMB).

Dr Masuka said that the country achieves food security by

growing sufficient maize and reducing competition between people and livestock.

“You achieve food security by growing sufficient maize

for those that have a pallet for maize. We also achieve food security by

reducing competition between people and livestock because we are using 450 000

metric tonnes of maize for feed.

“Millers in bad years prefer to do feed because they

make more money since it is not controlled. So we are saying that millers

should use traditional grains as alternative to maize so that maize becomes

available for people so we need more of this (traditional grains),” said

Dr Masuka.

Tongaat Hullet Zimbabwe, through its commitment to fight

hunger in Masvingo province, increased its hectrage from last season’s 327

hectares, where it delivered 1 186 tonnes of maize grain, to 2 400 hectares of

commercial maize this year.

Winter maize project was introduced by the then Governor for

Masvingo province, Josaya Hungwe, after the 1992 drought.

Tongaat agriculture general manager, Tarisai Mudambanyuki

said they have since harvested 1 300 hectares, where they have delivered 900

tonnes of maize grain to GMB and have since shelled 1 900 tonnes.

“We have committed a total of 3 000 hectares of which 2

400 was planted with commercial maize which we are currently harvesting. We

have harvested about 1 300 hectares and to date we have shelled about 1 900

tonnes and delivered 900 tonnes which is more than what we delivered from last

year’s crop,” said Mudambanyuki.

Since 2018, THZ had been partnering Masvingo Development

Trust (MDT) to produce winter maize.

This year, from the 3 000 hectares devoted by THZ, 1 000

hectares was grown under partnership with MDT.