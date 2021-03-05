Smelly Dube arrested for land fraud

Gweru businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer of River Valley Properties Mrs Smelly Dube has been arrested on allegations of illegal acquisition and sale of State land.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Dube stating that she was arrested by a Special Anti Corruption Commission team. 

“Yes, I can confirm that the police working with the Special Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested Smelly Dube on allegations of illegal acquisition and sell of State land,” said Nyathi

Commissioner Nyathi said Mrs Dube was called for questioning on Tuesday but failed to show up and investigations led investigators to a private hospital in Gweru where she was seeking medical assistance.

Mrs Smelly Dube in a hospital

Mrs Dube was then arrested while in a hospital where she is being admitted on an ailment yet to be established and is now under police guard at the health institution.

Mrs Dube’s company developed and sold stands in Hartfordshire Phase 1 and 2, Subdivision 4 of Gwelo Small Holdings (Woodlands Phase 1 and 2) in Gweru where some people have already constructed houses on that illegal land.

