Snoop Dogg Joins Cast of 50 Cent’s ‘Black Mafia Family’

Snoop Dogg is joining the “Black Mafia Family.”

The rap icon will have a recurring role in the upcoming Starz drama, executive produced by his “P.I.M.P.” collaborator 50 Cent. According to Deadline, Snoop will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor, described as “a man of The Word, with the aura of an ex-con.”

Swift believes in the power of the Lord, but eventually inserts himself into every part of the Flenory’s life. He helps them find a lawyer and becomes a confidante. While the Flenory’s father resents all the attention the Pastor showers over the family, no one can deny all the good he does for them.

Along with Snoop, La La Anthony and Serayah will have recurring guest roles on the show. La La will play Markaisha Taylor, the wife of a drug dealer that the Flenory brothers befriend. Serayah will take on the character of Lori Walker, Demetrius’ girlfriend and mother of his child.

Filming for “Black Mafia Family” began in January. The show is part of the multi-series overall deal 50 Cent signed with Starz in 2018.

Snoop is no stranger to acting, with credits including Dolemite Is My Name, Training Day, and Baby Boy.