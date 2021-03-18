Snyder Cut Release Celebrated by Russo Brothers

Marvel Cinematic Universe directors Anthony and Joe Russo took to Twitter to congratulate fellow superhero film director Zack Snyder on the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the long-awaited cut that matched the director’s vision. The Russos tweeted to Snyder on Wednesday night, writing, “From two superhero junkies to another, so excited that your vision has been truly realized. Much respect. We’ll be watching along with everyone else.”

This tweet deserves recognition not only because it’s nice to see directors supporting directors, but also because it’s here to remind viewers that the DCEU and MCU are not entities at odds, but cinematic franchises existing on two sides of the same coin. Creators from both cinematic universes work to please comic book fans — those searching for source-to-screen adaptations that pay homage to the comics while creating modernized, high-octane visual splendors.

Image via HBO Max/Warner Bros.

RELATED: The Snyder Cut Is Not Canon in the DC Universe, Says Zack Snyder

When it comes to the Russo brothers’ words for Snyder, it’s also nice to see the directors behind the second-highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame, take a moment to congratulate a director working in a similar space. As we know, Synder’s creative vision was heavily reworked back in 2017; to have him not only be able to share that vision but receive the praise he deserves from directors like the Russo brothers over four years after the original film’s premiere is a true treat.

Though Zack Synder’s Justice League boasts better character development and a more fleshed-out narrative, all those who still haven’t watched better be ready to hold their bladders. The new “truly realized” cut, as the Russo Brothers call it, boasts a four-hour and two-minute runtime, compared to the two-hour runtime of the original release.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the Russo brothers’ congratulatory tweet to Snyder below.

KEEP READING: ‘Justice League’: Snyder Cut Almost Featured Ryan Reynolds — But Not as Green Lantern

Here’s Why Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Changed Alina’s Backstory to Make Her Half Shu Plus, what it means for her character to look like the enemy.

Read Next





About The Author