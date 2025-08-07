Sobzeen Unlocks His Truth In ‘Ithemba Lami’ – Once a ghostwriter to many hits, DJ and producer, Sobzeen (Zakhele Mbuyisa) has now found his voice and cementing his place in show business. While restlessly producing and doing all the genius work behind the scenes for years, he now steps into the limelight to demonstrate his true musical prowess. This, with his 11-track album, iThemba Lami, set to be released on Friday, 8 August 2025.

His new sound is a medley of gospel music and Amapiano, which he dubs “Hope Amapiano.” iThemba Lami is an ode to perseverance in the face of challenges.

“It is a mix of warm melodies, portraying messages of strength and resilience. It is about me reinforcing the idea that even in hard times, faith can serve as an anchor,” Sobzeen says.

Nothing he does is by chance. Like the artwork for the album iThema Lami which is a striking and bold statement symbolising faith, freedom, and broken chains.

Sobzeen steps into the light with a defiant debut, released through new record label Solid Sound. The project features Pale Moloi, Russell Zuma, Youme, Stu, Deep London, Zee_nhle, Casey Ntuli and Dr Thulz. Also included are Mr Maker, DJ Stokie, Mashudu, BusiGold, Nele SA, Msongi, Happy Jazzman and Gontse Levati.

“The chain represents every contract that restricted me and each credit I was denied. The cross symbolizes the hope that sustained me throughout my journey,” ~ Sobzeen

The Artwork Speaks Chains, Crosses, and Resilience

Black Background: Represents isolation and the unseen influence behind significant musical successes.

Chain and Cross: Illustrate the dual experience of industry constraints and unwavering hope.

Puff Hoodie: Combines contemporary street-wear with a sense of sanctity, representing Sobzeen’s steadfast identity.

Q & A with Sobzeen

Q. Why the title iThemba Lami?

iThemba Lami is my first chance to claim my narrative and tell my own story. The visual symbolism in the artwork is deliberate. The chain and cross mirror South Africa’s struggles in the music industry.

Q. Describe the sound of this project.

Amapiano-Soul meets gospel’s grace, laced with lyrics that expose the industry’s underbelly. It might seem controversial to many, but it’s me documenting the challenges of being an entertainer. It’s spiritual, slightly religious, but moving.

Q. What are the themes you explore in the music?

Exploitation, faith, and the fight to own one’s legacy. I get candid about how ‘Selimathunzi’ went 2x Platinum. I never saw a cent. Why God and music are my only contacts now.

Q. What are some of the lessons you have learned that make you a better producer?

I have learned to prioritize my own needs. In the past people exploited my creativity without credit. I built DJ Stokie’s empire, yet I walked away with no royalties and no fame. Nothing to show for it. The lesson there was to always put myself first.

Tracklist for iThemba Lami

Izono – Sobzeen x Pale Moloi ft Msongi Somandla – Sobzeen x Msongi ft Nele SA Sthandwa Sami – Sobzeen x Mashudu x Happy Jazzman ft Gontse Levati iThemba Lami – Sobzeen x BusiGold x Stu ft Dr Thulz Amalobolo – Sobzeen x Ssips ft Zee_nhle Sponono – Sobzeen x Russell Zuma Ngizizwe Kanje – Sobzeen x Zee_nhle ft Nele SA Mang’Dakiwe – Sobzeen x DJ Stokie ft Mr Maker Ngeke Bak’thande Bonke – Sobzeen x Youme Imana – Sobzeen x Deep London ft Casey Ntuli & Pale Moloi UThando Luyadura – Sobzeen x Pale Moloi

Stream iThemba Lami Here

Follow Sobzee on Instagram here