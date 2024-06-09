Who won Soccer Aid 2024 and who scored in nine-goal thriller
Not for the first time, Mauricio Pochettino will leave Stamford Bridge disappointed as his star-studded side underperformed expectations.
His Chelsea return went about as poorly as his short managerial stint did, with his World XI beaten 6-3 by Frank Lampard’s England XI at Soccer Aid 2024.
England had not won in six editions before this, but Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott’s second-half introductions took the game away from the World XI.
Eden Hazard also made his Chelsea return five years after leaving for Real Madrid, with the Belgian scoring a first-half free-kick past David James.
Here’s everything you need to know about Soccer Aid 2024.
What happened in Soccer Aid 2024?
As is always the case with Soccer Aid, the first half was of higher quality than the second, at points threatening to be a genuinely good game of football.
Ellen White skied over the bar for England within the first two minutes, before Joe Cole poked the opener between former Chelsea teammate Petr Cech’s legs moments later after a set-piece.
Cole and Hazard were comfortably the strongest players of the first half, with Hazard running the game without breaking out of a light jog.
It was the Belgian who equalised for World XI through a simple free-kick from 20 yards, dinking over the wall to look for a moment as if he never left Stamford Bridge.
Alessandro Del Piero doubled the World XI lead shortly after from a Usain Bolt through ball, before White became the first woman to score at Soccer Aid shortly before half-time.
The half-time show came with the usual theatrics, with fans encouraged to bounce two huge inflatable balls round the stands before singer Tom Walker performed some standard piano ballads.
Defoe and Walcott’s half-time introductions changed the game for England, with one goal from Defoe and two from entrepreneur Steven Bartlett ensuring Lampard’s side their first win in six editions.
YouTuber Billy Wingrove converted a penalty to give World XI their third, but a dinked Walcott effort ending England’s long run of defeats.
Who played in Soccer Aid 2024?
Jill Scott and Bolt returned as the captains for a second year running, alongside a host of former elite players and a variety of celebrities.
Seven ex-Chelsea players took to the Stamford Bridge turf, with Gary Cahill, Joe Cole and Ashley Cole representing England, while Eden Hazard, Michael Essien, Petr Cech and John Obi Mikel turned out for the World XI.
Soccer Aid 2024 England XI squad
- Jill Scott (captain)
- Paddy McGuinness
- David James
- Jermain Defoe
- Ashley Cole
- Theo Walcott
- Jack Wilshere
- Ellen White
- Karen Carney
- Gary Cahill
- Danny Dyer
- Tom Grennan
- Steven Bartlett
- Erin Doherty
- Sir Mo Farah
- Alex Brooker
- Stuart Broad
- Bobby Brazier
- Sam Thompson
- Miniminter
- Eddie Hearn
- Tom Hiddleston
Coaches
- Frank Lampard
- Harry Redknapp
- David Seaman
- Vicky McClure
- Robbie Williams
- Skills coach: Billy Wingrove
Soccer Aid 2024 World XI squad
- Usain Bolt (captain)
- Maisie Adam
- Theo Baker
- Tony Bellew
- Roberto Carlos
- Petr Cech
- Martin Compston
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Diamond
- Olga Garcia
- Michael Essien
- Patrice Evra
- Tommy Fury
- Eden Hazard
- Kheira Hamraoui
- Roman Kemp
- Kaylyn Kyle
- Lee Mack
- Jason Manford
- John Obi Mikel
- Emmett J. Scanlan
- Michael Ward
- Tion Wayne
Coaches
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Jesus Perez
- Toni Jimenez
- Skills coach: Billy Wingrove
How much did Soccer Aid 2024 raise?
The 2024 total was £15,049,590 post-match, a new record.
Since starting in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £105m, with last year’s game earning £14.6m for charity Unicef.
You can still donate here if this is something you’re interested in.
