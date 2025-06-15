33
24
9
16
49
10
3
44
14
23
46
2
40
39
35
18
48
13
38
29
25
1
43
31
8
5
37
22
26
20
34
32
15
4
30
11
What time is Soccer Aid 2025? Kick-off, stadium, lineups, tickets, TV and h2h results

What time is Soccer Aid 2025? Kick-off, stadium, lineups, tickets, TV and h2h results

2025-06-15Last Updated: 2025-06-15
344 3 minutes read

Celebrities and football legends are coming together in the 14th edition of the charity match for UNICEF.

Manchester United players dominate the squads, with Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Edwin van der Sar all set to take part. Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney will also appear, the latter taking up a hybrid player/manager role.

Harry Redknapp returns to England’s coaching staff for the second year running, making up a six-strong staff in the dugout. Tyson Fury and Vicky McClure will be among his colleagues, while Jill Scott will don the captain’s armband.

They will line up opposite the World XI, represented by Carlos Tevez, David Trezeguet and Leonardo Bonucci, with Peter Schmeichel and Robbie Keane shouldering coaching duties.

Soccer Aid, the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest celebrity football match”, has raised over £106million since it was first held in 2006. It aims to “[harness] the power of football to support children around the world to grow up safe, healthy and able to play.”

captain: jill scott will lead england out at old trafford

Getty Images

Soccer Aid 2025 will be held on Sunday, June 15.

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST.

Where is Soccer Aid 2025 being played?

This year’s edition of Soccer Aid will be held at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.

The show returns to Manchester for the ninth time. It last played host in 2023, with Stamford Bridge picking up the mantle in between.

The Etihad Stadium, London Stadium and Wembley Stadium are the only other grounds to have hosted the tie.

homecoming: eden hazard was back to his best under the lights at stamford bridge in Soccer Aid 2024

Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Who is playing at Soccer Aid 2025?

As is tradition, Sunday’s squads will be packed with former professionals and an eclectic blend of celebrities.


Source link

2025-06-15Last Updated: 2025-06-15
344 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

2024-05-12
Hoffenheim vs Tottenham: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Hoffenheim vs Tottenham: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

2025-01-23
Don’t ridicule ‘underdog’ Raygun – the Olympics needs more people like her

Don’t ridicule ‘underdog’ Raygun – the Olympics needs more people like her

2024-08-10
Thomas Partey and the Arsenal FC players at risk of Champions League suspension ahead of Real Madrid clash

Thomas Partey and the Arsenal FC players at risk of Champions League suspension ahead of Real Madrid clash

2025-04-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo