What time is Soccer Aid 2025? Kick-off, stadium, lineups, tickets, TV and h2h results
Celebrities and football legends are coming together in the 14th edition of the charity match for UNICEF.
Manchester United players dominate the squads, with Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Edwin van der Sar all set to take part. Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney will also appear, the latter taking up a hybrid player/manager role.
Harry Redknapp returns to England’s coaching staff for the second year running, making up a six-strong staff in the dugout. Tyson Fury and Vicky McClure will be among his colleagues, while Jill Scott will don the captain’s armband.
They will line up opposite the World XI, represented by Carlos Tevez, David Trezeguet and Leonardo Bonucci, with Peter Schmeichel and Robbie Keane shouldering coaching duties.
Soccer Aid, the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest celebrity football match”, has raised over £106million since it was first held in 2006. It aims to “[harness] the power of football to support children around the world to grow up safe, healthy and able to play.”
captain: jill scott will lead england out at old trafford
Getty Images
Soccer Aid 2025 will be held on Sunday, June 15.
The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST.
Where is Soccer Aid 2025 being played?
This year’s edition of Soccer Aid will be held at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.
The show returns to Manchester for the ninth time. It last played host in 2023, with Stamford Bridge picking up the mantle in between.
The Etihad Stadium, London Stadium and Wembley Stadium are the only other grounds to have hosted the tie.
homecoming: eden hazard was back to his best under the lights at stamford bridge in Soccer Aid 2024
Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Who is playing at Soccer Aid 2025?
As is tradition, Sunday’s squads will be packed with former professionals and an eclectic blend of celebrities.
England will be captained by Lionesses legend Scott, who will be joined by the likes of Neville, Rooney and Michael Carrick. Pop star and former Aston Villa academy player Tom Grennan joins on the celebrity side, alongside comedian Paddy McGuinness, Olympian Mo Farah and TV outdoorsman Bear Grylls.
They will line up opposite the World XI, whose formidable defence will feature Bonucci and Vidic, with Van der Sar between the sticks. Their celebrity contingent includes comedian Lee Mack, a Soccer Aid regular, former WBC cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew, and comedian Richard Gadd.
Legends: Joe Hart (GK), Phil Jagielka, Steph Houghton, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Jack Wilshere, Jill Scott (C), Michael Carrick, Aaron Lennon, Toni Duggan, Wayne Rooney, Jermain Defoe
Celebrities: Paddy McGuinness (GK), Louis Tomlinson, Steven Bartlett, Alex Brooker, Mo Farah, Angryginge, Tom Grennan, Sam Thompson, Sam Quek, Bear Grylls, Denise Lewis, James Nelson-Joyce, Bella Ramsey, Roman Kemp
Management: Tyson Fury, David James, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, Harry Redknapp, Wayne Rooney (Player/coach)
Engine room: olympic distance runner sir mo farah will pull the strings for england
Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures
Legends: Edwin van der Sar (GK), Nemanja Vidic, Leonardo Bonucci, John O’Shea, Kheira Hamraoui, Kaylyn Kyle, Harry Kewell, Nadia Nadim, Robbie Keane, Carlos Tevez, David Trezeguet
Celebrities: Nicky Byrne (GK), Livi Sheldon, Lee Mack, Gorka Márquez, Martin Compston, TBJZL, Bryan Habana, Dermot Kennedy, Tony Bellew, Richard Gadd, Billy Wingrove, Noah Beck, Big Zuu, Maisie Adam
Management: Peter Schmeichel, Robbie Keane (Player/coach)
Tickets are still available via the Soccer Aid website. Prices range from £10.50 for an under-16 seat, to £94.50 for a ‘premium’ hospitality ticket, which comes with lounge access and a complimentary programme.
back for more: leonardo bonucci will look to heap more misery on england after his italy side won euro 2020
Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures
How to watch Soccer Aid 2025
TV channel: Soccer Aid 2025 will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 6pm BST.
Live stream: The match will also be available to stream online via ITVX.
Live blog: You can also follow the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This year marks the 14th edition of Soccer Aid, and England trail narrowly in the head-to-head.
The Three Lions reduced the deficit last time out with a commanding 6-3 victory at Stamford Bridge, with goals from Joe Cole, Steven Bartlett and Theo Walcott making the difference. That ended a run of five World XI victories, though.
Source link