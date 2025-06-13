Past results and top scorers

Soccer Aid is back this weekend with celebrities and footballing legends on the pitch playing to raise money for Unicef

England have a reputation to uphold this weekend as they head onto the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester as reigning champions of Soccer Aid for Unicef.

The annual event sees celebrities and footballing legends join forces to play football in two teams – England versus the World XI.

Created by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes in 2006, Soccer Aid for UNICEF brings the nation together with a common goal to protect play for every child.

Funds raised from the sale of tickets for the match and donations from those watching on television on ITV go to the United Nations Children’s Fund, (Unicef).

This year Tyson Fury, Wayne Rooney, David James, Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp and Peter Schmeichel will be coaching the teams.

While players include former Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes and celebrities such as Louis Tomlinson and Tom Grennan and former Olympian Denise Lewis.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 takes place on Sunday, June 15 at Old Trafford, Manchester (Photo: Daniel Hambury for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/ ITV)

Who won Soccer Aid last year?

The winners of last year’s Soccer Aid at Stamford Bridge in London were England, with the Three Lions tasting victory for the first time in six years.

The score at the final whistle was a definitive 6-3, with Joe Cole, Steven Bartlett, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott all scoring for England.

Ellen White became the first female goal scorer in Soccer Aid for Unicef history when she scored England’s second goal just before half-time.

Ellen White became the first ever female goal scorer in Soccer Aid in 2024 (Photo: Henry Browne/Getty)

Soccer Aid past results

Soccer Aid started off in 2006 as a televised biennial event held at varying venues in the UK with two teams England and the Rest of the World.

Since 2018, it has been an annual event with two teams – England versus the World XI.

Here are the venues, match results and goal scorers for the past 13 Soccer Aid matches:

2006 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 2-1 to England – Les Ferdinand, Jonathan Wilkes and Diego Maradona

2008 at Wembley Stadium, London – 4-3 to England – Teddy Sheringham, Alan Shearer (2), Jonathan Wilkes, Paolo Di Canio and Gilles Marini

2010 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 2-2 (7-6 penalties) to Rest of the World – Jamie Redknapp, Teddy Sheringham, Joe Calzaghe and Sami Hyypiä

2012 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 3-1 to England – Teddy Sheringham, Jonathan Wilkes, Kevin Phillips and Serge Pizzorno

2014 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 4-2 to Rest of the World – Jamie Redknapp, Kevin Phillips, Clarence Seedorf (3) and Nicky Byrne

2016 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 3-2 to England – Mark Wright, Jermain Defoe (2), Dimitar Berbatov (2)

2018 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 3-3 (4-3 penalties) to England – Darren Bent, Jeremy Lynch, Michael Owen, Robbie Keane, Juan Sebastián Verón and Clarence Seedorf

2019 at Stamford Bridge, London – 2-2 (3-1 penalties) to World XI – Jeremy Lynch (2), Usain Bolt and Kem Cetinay

2020 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 1-1 (4-3 penalties) to World XI – Yung Filly and Robbie Keane

2021 at City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester – 3-0 to World XI – Kem Cetinay (2) and Lee Mack

2022 at London Stadium, London 2-2 (4-1 penalties) to World XI – Mark Wright, Tom Grennan, Noah Beck and Kem Cetinay

2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 4-2 to World XI – Asa Butterfield, Paul Scholes, Usain Bolt, Robbie Keane (2) and Kem Cetinay

2024 at Stamford Bridge, London – 6-3 to England – Ashley Cole, Ellen White, Steven Bartlett (2), Jermain Defoe, Theo Walcott, Eden Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero and Billy Wingrove

Paul Gascoigne, Jonathan Wilkes and Diego Maradona at the first ever Soccer Aid in 2006. (Photo: Terry George/Getty)

Who are the top scorers in Soccer Aid history?

Former Love Island contestant and now The Capital Weekender host Kem Cetinay holds the honour of being the top scorer at Soccer Aid, having scored five goals.

The Soccer Aid scorers ranked by number of goals are: