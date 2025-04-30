26
24
32
10
4
1
18
35
15
2
3
30
46
34
9
11
20
43
5
31
33
29
49
44
25
37
14
40
16
13
8
39
23
48
22
38
Heung-min Son injury: Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham captain ruled out of Bodo/Glimt first leg

Heung-min Son injury: Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham captain ruled out of Bodo/Glimt first leg

2025-04-30Last Updated: 2025-04-30
341 Less than a minute


The Spurs skipper remains a doubt for the Europa League semi-final second leg


Source link

2025-04-30Last Updated: 2025-04-30
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Albania vs Spain LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Albania vs Spain LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2024-06-24
Jack Draper eases past second seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach Japan Open quarter-finals

Jack Draper eases past second seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach Japan Open quarter-finals

2024-09-27
Bournemouth vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Bournemouth vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-10-31
West Ham: Lucas Paqueta’s licence to thrill leads to backlash from David Moyes

West Ham: Lucas Paqueta’s licence to thrill leads to backlash from David Moyes

2024-04-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo