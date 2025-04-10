Sony introduces ULT POWER SOUND range featuring Post Malone. – Sony has announced the expansion of its ULT POWER SOUND series, designed to make you feel like you have dived into the front row of the arena.

The “ ULT POWER SOUND “ series adds the ULT TOWER 9 and the ULT TOWER 9AC to the range for massive bass and stronger sound.

Enjoy a powerful bass for music on the move with the ULT FIELD 5.

Sony’s ULT FIELD 3 gives powerful bass in the palm of your hand.

The ULTMIC1 wireless microphones newly added to the range offering crystal-clear vocals with the ULT POWER SOUND series.

Sony is working with global superstar Post Malone to show you how the new ULT POWER SOUND series is “ For The Music “ .

“Massive Bass. Ultimate Vibe” party speakers

Under the tagline of “Massive Bass. Ultimate Vibe.” new party speakers, the ULT TOWER 9, ULT TOWER 9AC, ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 are built for music lovers. They offer a heart pounding audio experience with powerful bass and dynamic sound, at the touch of the ULT button. The ULTMIC1 are wireless microphones compatible with the ULT POWER SOUND series also added to the range.

Feel the massive bass and stronger sound with the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC offers massive bass and powerful unrivalled sound pressure in the party speaker model. With the wireless ULT TOWER 9 your music can follow you everywhere. The AC-powered ULT TOWER 9AC delivers even more powerful sound. Hitting the ULT button gives you access to two exciting bass modes. ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful punchy bass. Plus, you can take the party to every corner of the room with 360°Party Sound.

Featuring four tweeters…

Sony’s ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC feature four tweeters that deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker. Two mid-range speakers are included for vocal clarity. The speaker also includes Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit, to ensure clear and powerful sound. Together, this speaker ensures the sound spreads so that no matter where you are in your space, you’ll feel the full power of the music.

The party never has to stop thanks to the ULT TOWER 9’s 25-hour battery life. Sony’s ULT TOWER 9AC is also available with an AC connection without a built-in battery. This delivers more powerful sound pressure. The easy–to–carry handle makes it simple to carry or lift. The stable castors mean you can easily pull the speaker too. Now your favourite tunes can follow you wherever you go.

Do more than just play music…

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC do more than just play music. They transform your space into a full-on party experience. The 360°Party Lights create a synchronised lighting display that lets you link up to 100 compatible speaker. This syncs both music and lighting seamlessly. Filling any location with the ultimate party atmosphere.

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC are also equipped with fun and convenient features. These include karaoke and guitar inputs as well as the unique TV Sound Booster function. This lets you enjoy an enhanced audio–visual sound experience while watching everything from live performance videos to movies.

Bring your music anywhere…

Enjoy the beat anywhere with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 that feature a shoulder strap to easily to take your music with you. Sony’s ULT FIELD 5 offers a superior music experience with powerful boosted bass while the ULT FIELD 3 delivers powerful bass from a compact body.

Experience the immersive ULT POWER SOUND with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3, engineered to deliver enhanced bass that pulls you deeper into every track by hitting the ULT button. ULT FIELD 5 features two types of powerful bass sound with ULT1 for deeper, low frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful punchy bass. On the ULT FIELD 3 you can turn ULT POWER SOUND on by hitting the ULT button for enhanced bass.

Power that doesn’t compromise clarity

The technology in the ULT FIELD 5 works in harmony for better sound quality. Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit produces a clear and powerful sound with a tweeter providing a crisp and spacious sound for high frequencies. Passive radiators are optimized to enhance bass sound! Put it all together and you get a great sound worth sharing with your friends.

Sony’s ULT FIELD 3 offers power that doesn’t compromise clarity. The speaker delivers powerful sound and crystal-clear vocals. From the 2-way active driver design, it incorporates a dedicated woofer and tweeter. Plus, the layout of the side passive radiators have been optimized to enhance bass sound.

A detachable shoulder strap is perfect for life on the move. The shoulder straps offer multiple carrying options. Let it hang by your side or position it perfectly to project sound wherever you need it. Ideal for adventures on your bike, skateboard or on foot. With the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 you can choose the colour that matches your look. From Black and Off White, to an additional Forest Grey colourway with the ULT FIELD 3.

ULT FIELD 5 & ULT FIELD 3 – Impressive battery life

Keep the energy going all night with the ULT FIELD 5’s impressive 25-hour battery life while the ULT FIELD 3 offers up to 24 hours of non-stop power.

With IP66 and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 are ready for listening by the pool, park, or wherever you like. There’s no problem washing them either. The speakers are salt-water resistant, which means you can enjoy music even at the beach.

360° Party Lights are also added to the ULT FIELD 5 to brings your party to life. While both speakers also include other convenient features such as Party Connect, Multipoint Connection, Bluetooth® Fast Pair and a USB charging port.

Sing out loud with ULTMIC1

The ULTMIC1 is also being introduced to the ULT POWER SOUND series. Whether it’s a solo performance or a duet with a friend. Take centre stage and sound incredible every time. Sing your heart out with crystal-clear vocals and immerse yourself in the joy of karaoke. Designed to pair seamlessly with our ULT POWER SOUND series speakers, these wireless microphones instantly connect two great sounding wireless mics. This, by inserting dongles into the mic port, delivering exceptional vocal clarity.

P artnership with global superstar Post Malone

Sony has partnered with global superstar Post Malone for the launch of the new ULT POWER SOUND series. This is part of Sony’s “For The Music“ audio brand campaign. As one of the most influential and genre-defying artists of his generation, Post Malone embodies the spirit of authenticity, creativity, and connection. These are values that lie at the core of Sony’s approach to audio innovation.

“I’ve always wanted the music to feel personal. This partnership with Sony is a chance to create something that brings people closer to the music in a real way,“ said Post Malone. “The ULT POWER SOUND series is insane, everyone should really experience this.“

The collaboration kicks off this month with the launch of Sony’s new ULT POWER SOUND series. Additional details of the partnership will be announced in the next few months.

Environment in mind

The ULT POWER SOUND series is not only designed to deliver powerful sound but also with the environment in mind. No plastics are used in the packaging material for ULT FIELD 5, ULT FIELD 3 and ULTMIC1. This reflects Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices.

Price and availability

The ULT TOWER 9AC has a suggested retail price of R18,999.

ULTMIC1 has a suggested retail price of R3,999.

Pricing and availability for ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 to be released at a later date

If you enjoyed reading Sony introduces ULT POWER SOUND range featuring Post Malone, check out more HOT BRAND news here