Sony Powers Up Women’s Month with Alpha Femme – Women’s Month isn’t just a moment, it’s momentum. This September, Sony is putting that momentum behind the lens with Alpha Femme. A three-day creative gathering designed to empower, educate, and connect women in the imaging and content creation industries.

More about Alpha Femme

Taking place from 19 to 21 September, the event is set to blend technical mastery with entrepreneurial know-how. It will give participants the tools to turn passion into profession. From lighting and photography techniques to brand building and business strategy, every session is designed to unlock new skills and confidence that last long after the cameras are packed away.

Whether it’s picking up a camera for the first time or looking to upgrade those existing skills, registrants can expect to master their craft with expert-led sessions. This includes Sarah, growth strategist at Stub Financial Management. She kicks off with a deep dive into financial management and business for creatives. This, because the best ideas deserve sustainable plans and smart strategies.

In addition, Nelisiwe Mwase breaks down the art of growing your brand on social media. Standing out without selling out in an increasingly crowded content landscape along with Fathima Nakooda. She challenges stereotypes by sharing her journey as a parent and creative entrepreneur. Building and running a creative business that’s sustainable, strategic, and true to your voice. Also, at your own pace.

Built on the belief that skill thrives in community, Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa said: “We believe the future of content creation is diverse, collaborative and deeply inspiring. Alpha Femme is our way of giving female creators a platform to grow their craft, expand their network and learn directly from the professionals shaping tomorrow’s creative industries. Through events such as Alpha Femme, Sony is fostering a generation of creators.Those who can not only compete, but are encouraged to experiment, explore and evolve regardless of experience level.”

Set to empower, connect and build real connections, Alpha Femme welcomes participants to register. Secure your spot at Alpha Femme for the upcoming sessions here