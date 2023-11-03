Sophia Bush’s Exes Before Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray had an instant connection after meeting on the set of One Tree Hill. They took their whirlwind romance to the next level when they wed on April 16, 2005.

Five months after the ceremony, the pair announced their separation but continued working on their CW drama. Bush officially filed for an annulment in February 2006, citing fraud, before they were granted a divorce in December of the same year.

In her interview on “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast this month, Bush opened up about her failed marriage, which also followed her divorce from Grant Hughes.

“I was a very naive 21-year-old kid and that’s all there is to it,” she said. “Lots of people do lots of stupid s— before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed — and they’re not until they’re 26. So you do the math on my timeline.”