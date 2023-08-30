2
South Africa’s muscular subs bench cleared for Rugby World Cup

The Springboks loaded their bench with seven forwards and just one back in Friday’s 35-7 thrashing of New Zealand at Twickenham. Critics have raised safety concerns, but World Rugby are satisfied that the ploy does not carry any heightened risk to players.

Test teams tend to select five forwards and three backs among their replacements, although South Africa have made a six-two split a feature of the power side of their game.


