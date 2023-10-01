22
2
8
38
23
20
18
31
43
32
25
30
15
46
37
35
45
44
5
7
40
10
47
11
1
9
48
34
21
14
50
29
24
33
49
39
13
4
26
3
16

South Africa 49-18 Tonga: Springboks on brink of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after big win

146 1 minute read


Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Deon Fourie, Jesse Kriel, Willie Le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over the line while Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok converted to put the defending champions top of their group on 15 points.


Source link

146 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Liverpool FC XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool FC XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

South Africa’s muscular subs bench cleared for Rugby World Cup

South Africa’s muscular subs bench cleared for Rugby World Cup

Owen Farrell: England captain could miss start of Rugby World Cup after red card against Wales

Owen Farrell: England captain could miss start of Rugby World Cup after red card against Wales

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo