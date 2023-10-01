South Africa 49-18 Tonga: Springboks on brink of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after big win

Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Deon Fourie, Jesse Kriel, Willie Le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over the line while Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok converted to put the defending champions top of their group on 15 points.

It was, however, the first time since the 2015 World Cup that the Springboks conceded three tries in a match as Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini touched down in a fierce performance by Tonga.

READ MORE

South Africa will go through if Scotland fail to beat Ireland, who overcame the Springboks in the first game of the group and have 14 points, with a bonus point.

The highly unlikely event of a three-way tie on 15 points would be the only scenario that puts South Africa in danger next weekend.