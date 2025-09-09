South Africa vs Nigeria LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

But Nigeria come into the match shorthanded after star striker Victor Osimhen was ruled out with an ankle injury. The Galatasaray forward is the second-most prolific goalscorer in Super Eagles history, trailing Rashidi Yekini by 11 goals, but did not travel to Bloemfontein with the squad. He will likely be deputised by Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare, responsible for the winner at home to Rwanda last time out.