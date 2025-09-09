3
23
44
20
24
9
11
39
31
15
29
5
2
33
10
37
1
48
30
26
43
8
46
35
18
49
22
32
16
14
25
38
4
40
34
13
South Africa vs Nigeria LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

South Africa vs Nigeria LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
346 Less than a minute


But Nigeria come into the match shorthanded after star striker Victor Osimhen was ruled out with an ankle injury. The Galatasaray forward is the second-most prolific goalscorer in Super Eagles history, trailing Rashidi Yekini by 11 goals, but did not travel to Bloemfontein with the squad. He will likely be deputised by Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare, responsible for the winner at home to Rwanda last time out.


Source link

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Hatters wingback Ogbene felt he saw waves of sound during raucous Anfield atmosphere

Hatters wingback Ogbene felt he saw waves of sound during raucous Anfield atmosphere

2024-02-24
Hatters boss reveals what Town striker said to him before spearheading Luton's comeback at Sheffield United

Hatters boss reveals what Town striker said to him before spearheading Luton's comeback at Sheffield United

2023-12-27
Rugby World Cup: Johnny Sexton has no time to lose as Ireland face brutal pool campaign

Rugby World Cup: Johnny Sexton has no time to lose as Ireland face brutal pool campaign

2023-09-08
Alexander Isak staying at Newcastle, insists Eddie Howe, amid Arsenal links

Alexander Isak staying at Newcastle, insists Eddie Howe, amid Arsenal links

2024-04-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo