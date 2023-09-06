South Africa vs Scotland: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

The Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup four years ago after beating England in the final, but will have to be at their best from the off if they are to progress from a very difficult Pool B.

South Africa and Scotland will also come up against Ireland, ranked the best side in the world, with Romania and Tonga completing the group. The top two will progress through to the quarter-finals.

In their final match before heading to France, South Africa were rampant in beating 14-man New Zealand 35-7 at Twickenham, a week after hammering Wales.

Scotland meanwhile beat a second-string France side last month, before falling to narrow defeat against a much-stronger Les Bleus lineup as they produced a performance that will give them confidence of having an impact at the World Cup.

Date, kick-off time and venue

South Africa vs Scotland takes place on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4.45pm BST.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille will host.

Where to watch South Africa vs Scotland

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 3.55pm.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch a free live stream via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

South Africa vs Scotland team news

Siya Kolisi is back for South Africa, with the Springboks captain completing a remarkable recovery from injury to be fit in time to lead his country in France. He had knee surgery in April and made a successful return against Wales last month.

South Africa are though without Handre Pollard (calf) and centre Lukhanyo Am (knee) for the tournament.

Ben White is fit for Scotland heading into the World Cup, having suffered an injury scare in the first warm-up match against France. He recovered from that ankle issue to start last time out against Georgia.

Stuart McInally, Murphy Walker, Josh Bayliss and Jamie Dobie were the four to be dropped from the initial 37-man training squad.

Ben White is fit for Scotland after concern over an ankle injury / Action Images via Reuters

South Africa vs Scotland line-ups

The two teams will confirm their line-ups closer to the day.

South Africa vs Scotland prediction

Victory in this match would put either side in a brilliant position to qualify for the quarter-finals, easing the pressure somewhat before both play Ireland.

It’s hard to look past the Springboks, with that forward pack capable of overpowering any side in the world, and that big win over New Zealand was a major statement heading into the serious business.

Scotland might be able to stay within touch for the first hour or so, but the reinforcements off the bench should see South Africa pull away.

South Africa to win, by 15 points

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Scotland have not beaten South Africa since 2010, winning just one of the last 15 matches between the sides.

Scotland wins: 5

South Africa wins: 23

Draws: 0

South Africa vs Scotland latest odds

South Africa: 1/6

Scotland: 4/1

Draw: 35/1