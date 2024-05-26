Southampton promoted to Premier League with play-off final victory over Leeds

Leeds United 0-1 Southampton (Armstrong 24′)

WEMBLEY — A red fog hangs over one half of Wembley and Freed From Desire plays out like some triumphant anthem. Twenty-odd players dressed in black dance to its beat while, in front of them, it feels like half a city is adorned in red and white. The Saints are marching in and up and onwards.

The worst team in the Premier League in 2022-23 are the last to join next season’s elite. Southampton began this Championship campaign with a new manager, a new-ish owner, a new tactical identity and desperately seeking a new mood. No mood is more joyous than getting promoted this way, with 35,000 of your own at Wembley teary with pleasure.

This was a starkly different final to a year ago between Luton Town and Coventry City. Then we were watching dreamers, one team that had never seen the Premier League and another that probably thought that they never would again. Leeds and Southampton had met in the top flight as recently as February 2023.

Rather than opportunity, then, the focus shifted slightly to avoiding the worst ramifications of Premier League relegation three months after that fixture. Immediate re-promotion is its own guarantee of economic redemption. Like Aston Villa vs Derby in 2019, it was impossible to wonder how big the gap in experience might be between loser and winner.

The atmosphere, as always at this fixture, was sensational. It crackled with static that was only blown away by the throaty singing of both club anthems, a pre-match storm and some choice chants from the Leeds end about the United Kingdom’s Southampton-supporting Prime Minister. If he was present, Rishi Sunak’s face was not shown on the big screens. Probably for the best.

Among the Southampton fans was Jess Vallis, a teenager who has had to face a heartbreaking few years as the carer for her brother Ben, who passed away in 2022. Jess was nominated by her club and given free tickets to the game by the EFL as a mark of her work. The prize may be to join English football’s elite, but the beauty of English league football below that elite is a wonderful spirit of community.

Southampton endured a sticky first 10 minutes as Leeds began with triple helpings of pressing intensity. The success of Southampton’s style begins and ends with their ability to play through the press. That got stuck with Leeds’ two wide forwards chasing them down and their central midfielders pushing hard. Martin’s team was choked.

But you cannot maintain that intensity forever and the worst idea is to persuade yourself that you can. Leeds did not try less hard to close the space, but they became less successful. The effect: Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes were able to turn and play forward passes rather than backwards and sideways.

If one of those passes unlocked Leeds, they left the door on the latch and the expensive silver on the behind it. The Leeds defensive line, from which Adam Armstrong sprinted away, was farcically crooked. Ethan Ampadu steamed out foolishly from his position, Archie Gray held his own for the punchline and Armstrong was clear.

Armstrong falls perfectly into that most back-handed compliment that is only offered to centre forwards, being too good for the Championship and not good enough for the Premier League. There is emphatically persuasive evidence: four goals in 68 top-flight matches and now 52 in his last two Championship campaigns. The finishing has never been in doubt; Illan Meslier offered nothing but a flailing leg. If the charge sticks, Armstrong could not care less.

If there are doubts about Southampton’s goalscorer in the Premier League, the same cannot be true of their best player. Southampton’s best piece of business over the last three years is keeping hold of a right-back last summer who would not look out of place in high-end European competition.

Kyle Walker-Peters was immaculate defensively at Wembley and still found time to offer help going forward. If he begins next season at St Mary’s, they will consider themselves blessed. At full-time, he was noticeably subdued initially, taking time to console every Leeds player laid out on the green in professional grief.

Leeds let themselves down; that will be the only conclusion of those heading back to Yorkshire with far less gusto than they came down. After the initial surge of pressure they lacked finesse and then composure. Dan James’ introduction sparked a flurry of intent and, eventually, a shot of note. It hit the bar; every Leeds fan vowed to do the same once the despair had ended.

There will be difficult questions for Leeds, about how they swim through financial waters and how many they need to sell to do it. The hangover from this final, particularly for those new to the division, can be unshakeable.

Hangovers too in Southampton, of a very different kind. The first full year of this ownership ended appallingly in wasted money, sacked managers and a relegation. Now is their chance to start all over again. There is no better stadium in the world, and no better occasion, to lay the foundations of tomorrow.