Jennifer Hermoso warns England to show Spain respect in Women’s World Cup final showdown

The 33-year-old has more than 100 caps, is Spain’s all-time top scorer with 50-plus international goals and will pose one of their biggest threats.

Hermoso left Barcelona to join Mexican side Pachuca last summer. The move has been brilliant for her career and she has enjoyed a great World Cup, scoring three goals.

Like England, Spain are bidding to make their own history by winning the World Cup for the first time, and Hermoso has told the Lionesses it will be dangerous to underestimate them.

Hitting her stride: Jennifer Hermoso has been one of the stars during Spain’s run to a maiden Women’s World Cup final / Getty Images

Read More

“I’ve dreamed of something like this,” said Hermosa. “There is nothing more important I can achieve than winning a World Cup. It’s the most important game of my life.

“With my departure to Mexico, I heard, ‘She has gone to Mexico to retire, she is finished, she is only good for collecting water, she doesn’t have enough legs anymore’. And look, I’ve played almost every minute at this World Cup.

“Physically I am in one of my best moments and you only need to watch the matches of the national team to realise it.

“I hope England have the respect for us that we must have, because we have had a very good World Cup. I hope the dream comes true.”