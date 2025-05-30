Spain Grand Prix 2025: Start time, grid positions, how to watch F1 and weather forecast
Lando Norris will look to return to the summit of the F1 drivers’ championship at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
While McLaren are running away with the constructors’ championship, already 172 points clear, the drivers’ standings are much tighter. Norris sits second, trailing his teammate Oscar Piastri by just three points coming into the weekend. The pair are already setting the pace in practice, with each topping one session on Friday.
And he is on top form, too, after winning the Monaco Grand Prix from pole last time out. He will hope to carry that momentum into this weekend as he looks to hold off Max Verstappen, with the four-time World Champion 22 points shy in the standings.
With the season approaching its halfway point, McLaren may soon look to cut out a clear No1 in the team to prioritise in the Championship as they look to prevent tension between the two title hopefuls.
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton continues to wrestle with his Ferrari, and looks to be well off the pace.
When is the Spain Grand Prix?
The 2025 Spain Grand Prix will take place on Sunday June 1 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Spain Grand Prix start time and schedule
The 2025 Spain Grand Prix will start at 2pm on Sunday, June 1.
Qualifying will take place on Saturday, May 31 at 3pm. There will be no sprint race at this race.
Free Practice sessions one and two took place on Friday, with the third taking place at 11:30am on Saturday morning.
Spain Grand Prix grid positions
Grid positions will be confirmed after qualifying, which begins at 11:30am on Saturday, May 31.
How to watch the Spain Grand Prix
TV channel: In the UK, every session from the Bahrain Grand Prix is being shown live on Sky Sports F1.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the entire race weekend live online via the Sky Go app.
Free highlights: Channel 4 will be airing free-to-air highlights of the Spain Grand Prix from 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening.
Spain Grand Prix weather forecast
It will be clear and hot throughout the race weekend. Saturday’s qualifying will get underway with the temperature sitting at 26° and cloudless skies.
Similar is true of race day, though it will be slightly warmer when the action gets underway, with 28° expected. That will pose a strategy issue for teams, as the burning temperatures will only accelerate tyre wear at a circuit already notorious for rapid degradation.
