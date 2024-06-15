Spain vs Croatia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds
While La Roja are clearly not the force of old on the international stage, the appointment of Luis de la Fuente has brought fresh optimism.
Wins over Italy and Croatia underlined their progress and there are several talented young players in the squad, not least Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.
Still, they simply cannot be written off as Luka Modric prepares for what is surely his final dance. Group B is no doubt the dreaded ‘group of death’, with the Italians and Albania – who topped their qualifying group – also involved.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Spain vs Croatia is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host.
Where to watch Spain vs Croatia
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast ITV1, with coverage starting at 4.15pm.
Live stream: The ITVX website and app will offer a live stream online.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Spain vs Croatia team news
Ivan Perisic has recovered from a long-term injury to make the Croatia squad.
Spain will be without Gavi after the Barcelona star’s long-term injury
REUTERS
Spain vs Croatia prediction
There’s rightly a lot of excitement about Spain but Croatia are so well-versed in major tournaments that it’s almost impossible to pick a winner.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Spain vs Croatia latest odds
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link