Spain vs Georgia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Now they have their sights set on another enormous upset, but face an extremely daunting task against a Spain team that have been the best at these Euros so far – the only side to win all three group games, and in ruthlessly efficient fashion, too. Croatia, Italy and Albania were all successfully dispatched as La Roja made easy work of the so-called ‘Group of Death’, emphatically securing their place among the favourites after a relatively low-key build-up.