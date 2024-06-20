Spain vs Italy: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
Both sides made the perfect start to their respective Group B campaigns in Germany at the weekend, with wins in their opening matches, and another one here would already be enough to seal a spot in the last-16.
Spain proved far too good for Croatia with a statement 3-0 victory in the so-called ‘Group of Death’, scoring three goals in the first half to effectively seal the win inside 45 minutes.
It was harder work for Italy, who trailed Albania after just 23 seconds but recovered from that disastrous start to come from behind and pick up a crucial three points in what was on paper their easiest match in the group.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Spain vs Italy is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off time tonight on Thursday June 20, 2024.
The Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen will host the match.
Where to watch Spain vs Italy
TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7:15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: The ITVX app and website will show a free live stream online.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Spain captain Alvaro Morata was forced off in the second half against Croatia, but he has since insisted that was just a knock. Rodri also came off in the closing stages, though head coach Luis de la Fuente has suggested that was due to fatigue rather than an injury issue.
Aymeric Laporte was not involved against Croatia due to a muscle issue, and it remains to be seen whether he returns in time to challenge Nacho for a place at centre-back.
Nicola Barella provided Italy with a fitness boost by being available for their opening match and he appeared to come through that win over Albania without any setbacks, even notching what proved to be the winning goal.
Nicolo Fagioli was ruled out of the game with a bruised fibula, but it is not believed to be a serious issue and the midfielder is likely to be in contention to return against Spain.
Alvaro Morata played down injury fears after he came off against Croatia
AP
Spain vs Italy prediction
Spain were hugely impressive against Croatia, showing a ruthless edge in attack that has been missing in recent tournaments.
The likes of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams offered a real threat out wide and they should fancy their chances of enjoying further success against Italy.
The Azzurri were made to work by Albania and struggled to create clear-cut chances, though they will not be faced with a similar wall of defenders here.
It is another real test for Spain, but one they can come through to seal progression into the last-16.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Spain vs Italy latest odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link