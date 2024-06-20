25
11
5
32
30
31
22
37
18
8
2
38
9
1
3
34
48
49
16
44
14
40
46
23
20
4
39
26
13
15
29
35
10
24
43
33
Spain vs Italy: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Spain vs Italy: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2024-06-20Last Updated: 2024-06-20
346 2 minutes read

Both sides made the perfect start to their respective Group B campaigns in Germany at the weekend, with wins in their opening matches, and another one here would already be enough to seal a spot in the last-16.

Spain proved far too good for Croatia with a statement 3-0 victory in the so-called ‘Group of Death’, scoring three goals in the first half to effectively seal the win inside 45 minutes.


Source link

2024-06-20Last Updated: 2024-06-20
346 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

David Moyes warns Divin Mubama against 'big mistakes' after rejecting new West Ham contract

David Moyes warns Divin Mubama against 'big mistakes' after rejecting new West Ham contract

2023-11-11
Eddie Jones hails Saracens for major Will Skelton improvement to boost Australia’s World Cup hopes

Eddie Jones hails Saracens for major Will Skelton improvement to boost Australia’s World Cup hopes

2023-05-26
Celtic vs Rangers lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Old Firm derby today

Celtic vs Rangers lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Old Firm derby today

2024-05-11
Chelsea FC exclusive: Lewis Hall signs huge new contract before Crystal Palace loan move

Chelsea FC exclusive: Lewis Hall signs huge new contract before Crystal Palace loan move

2023-08-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo