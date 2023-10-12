Spain vs Scotland: Euro 2024 qualifier team news, prediction, kick-off time, TV, h2h, odds today

T oday could be the day that Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 in rapid time – but they must avoid defeat in Spain to stamp their ticket to Germany early.

It has been an excellent qualification campaign for the Tartan Army up until now, amassing maximum points in a group also containing Norway.

After so long away from the international tournament scene, Steve Clarke’s side are all-but there for their second consecutive appearance at a European Championship.

Still, the job is not quite done yet. Scotland fans will be wary about betting the farm just yet after so many near misses in the past and the Spanish offer a real test, especially after the demoralising 3-0 friendly defeat by auld enemies England at Hampden Park last month.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Spain vs Scotland is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off time tonight on Thursday October 12, 2023.

The Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville will host the match.

Where to watch Spain vs Scotland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers will also be able to watch online on a live stream. A subscription costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

Spain vs Scotland team news

Barcelona’s teenage superstar Lamine Yamal has been forced to pull out of the Spain squad, leading to Brighton loanee Ansu Fati – every bit his predecessor – being called up as a replacement.

Granada youngster Bryan Zaragoza has also come in for injured winger Yeremy Pino. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio are two key names also unavailable.

Alvaro Morata is expected to spearhead the hosts’ attack, flanked by Nico Williams and Ferran Torres in a Spain side a bit short on star power compared to previous years.

Scotland, meanwhile, are without Kieran Tierney, and Ryan Jack has also been forced to pull out of the squad. Kevin Nisbet has joined him in leaving the camp.

Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes are competing for the lead role in the visitors’ frontline, with support in midfield coming from John McGinn and Scott McTominay – the latter fresh off his late heroics for Manchester United against Brentford last weekend.

Spain midfielder Rodri criticised Scotland’s approach after their clash at Hampden Park / Getty Images

Spain vs Scotland prediction

The Scots may have been humbled by England last time out but have a different energy about them in the qualifiers. Well-organised against a team who sometimes struggle for end product, a draw seems a realistic possibility.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Scots’ 2-0 win at Hampden Park earlier this year – in which McTominay scored twice during a remarkable purple patch – was their first over Spain since 1984.

Spain wins: 6

Draws: 4

Scotland wins: 4

Spain vs Scotland latest odds

Spain to win: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Scotland to win: 11/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).