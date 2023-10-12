14
43
2
1
49
26
18
10
7
38
13
21
45
3
40
37
46
48
20
35
47
22
50
39
23
32
31
44
34
9
16
15
29
24
8
33
4
30
5
11
25

Spain vs Scotland: Euro 2024 qualifier team news, prediction, kick-off time, TV, h2h, odds today

137 2 minutes read


T

oday could be the day that Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 in rapid time – but they must avoid defeat in Spain to stamp their ticket to Germany early.

It has been an excellent qualification campaign for the Tartan Army up until now, amassing maximum points in a group also containing Norway.


Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: When I decided I had to leave Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: When I decided I had to leave Chelsea

Nick Kyrgios responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas statement insisting Wimbledon comments ‘misinterpreted’

Nick Kyrgios responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas statement insisting Wimbledon comments ‘misinterpreted’

Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results with Rahm and McIlroy out early for Europe on Sunday

Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results with Rahm and McIlroy out early for Europe on Sunday

Luton's home Premier League match with Spurs to be shown live on TNT Sports

Luton's home Premier League match with Spurs to be shown live on TNT Sports

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo