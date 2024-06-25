Spain’s £51m assist king with Barcelona roots is perfect for Arsenal

DUSSELDORF — Back-to-back wins in their opening two games gave Luis de la Fuente the luxury of naming an almost entirely-changed team for Spain‘s third match against Albania. And they managed to win again.

There weren’t many public backers of La Roja before a ball was kicked in this tournament, with France, England, Germany and Portugal all considered to have stronger claims to the European crown than the three-time winners.

They may yet stumble in the knockout rounds, but Spain have been the tournament’s best team so far. They made light work of Croatia, completely dominated Italy and got the job done against Albania. Their record so far reads: Three games played, three victories, five goals scored and none conceded.

While the defensive unit deserves credit for keeping three consecutive clean sheets, it is Spain’s attackers who have most caught the eye. Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal are the obvious poster boys for this new, daring Spain, while Fabian Ruiz has flown under the radar as one of the competition’s standout midfielders.

That trend continued in their third assignment in Dusseldorf, where Dani Olmo was the star of the show. It is testament to Ruiz’s excellent form that the 26-year-old has largely had a watching brief in Germany until Monday night.

The RB Leipzig schemer has been one of Spain’s standout performers in their last two tournaments. He was one of the few Spanish players to emerge from the World Cup in Qatar with his reputation enhanced, while he supplied three assists during their run to the semi-final at the Euros in 2021.

His demotion seems to be more a case of tactics than any reflection of his ability. De la Fuente used a 4-3-3 system in Spain’s first two games but switched to a 4-2-3-1 in the third, with Olmo deployed as the No 10. He ran the game from that position, constantly receiving the ball in pockets between Albania’s defence and midfield and threading passes through the forwards.

That was precisely how Spain’s winning goal came about. There has been a greater directness to their play in this tournament than there has been for well over a decade, and while that has tended to be most obvious through the dribbling demons on the flanks, it has also been evident in their build-up play.

Aymeric Laporte deserves acclaim for his midfield-splitting pass that set the move in motion, but from then on it was all about Olmo. Spain’s No 10 received the ball on the half turn, lifted his head and carefully threaded an inch-perfect pass for Ferran Torres to run onto and finish first-time into the far corner.

It was a great pass that inched Olmo closer to Spain’s European Championship assists record. Only Cesc Fabregas (with five) has provided more assists than Olmo (four) at the Euros since 1968. What makes that more impressive is this was only his seventh appearance in the competition.

His attacking intent caught the eye all evening. By the end of the game, Olmo had registered more shots on goal and completed more dribbles than any other Spanish player. Only Alejandro Grimaldo, one of Bayer Leverkusen’s stars during their unbeaten Bundesliga campaign, created more chances.

It probably won’t be enough to earn him a start in the next game. De la Fuente will be reluctant to change a winning formula, especially given how well the first team have acquitted themselves. But it may put him in the shop window this summer.

Olmo has made his career choices carefully. He took the brave decision to leave Barcelona at 16 after seven years in their famed La Masia academy to join Dinamo Zagreb, where he felt the pathway to first-team football would be quicker.

From there he moved to Leipzig, an upwardly mobile club competing in the Champions League. After four-and-a-half years in Saxony, maybe now is the time for a new adventure.

With a reported €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract, there will be no shortage of suitors. Based on his post-match comments, Torres would be keen for him to return to Barcelona.

“Before the match, I told Dani Olmo exactly where I wanted him to pass me the ball. This is the result,” he said. Barca’s accountants may need to engage in more financial gymnastics to make that happen though.

Bayern Munich, who have no qualms about hoovering up the Bundesliga’s best talent for themselves, have been mooted as potential suitors as they look to rebuild following a calamitous trophyless season.

But he’d be great in the Premier League. Manchester City have previously been linked which makes a lot of sense given they will soon need to source a Kevin De Bruyne replacement with the Belgian turning 33 on Thursday.

He’d be an excellent fit at Arsenal too, although the indications are that Mikel Arteta is keen to add a defensive midfielder, possibly Olmo’s Spain teammate Martin Zubimendi, to his squad rather than an attacking one.

Whether Olmo remains at Leipzig or moves elsewhere is likely to only become clear in a few weeks, once the dust on Spain’s Euros campaign has settled, but he would enhance any squad. Here was a reminder of just how gifted he is.