Spain’s World Cup final match-winner Olga Carmona learned of father’s death after game

The Spanish women’s footballer whose goal won the Women’s World Cup against England on Sunday found out her father had died just hours after claiming victory.

Olga Carmona, who was captain for the tournament, struck in the 29th minute as Spain beat the Lionesses 1-0 at Stadium Australia to claim their first world title.

Carmona’s club Real Madrid revealed the news late on Sunday.

“Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona,” a statement from the club said.

“Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones.”

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) also offered their condolences in a statement.

“The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final,” it said.

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

“We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death

Carmona, 23, had celebrated her goal on Sunday with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” the Real Madrid defender said after Spain won the title.

Before the news of the death of Carmona’s father, the federation said that title celebrations were set to take place after the squad’s arrival in Madrid on Monday night.

It wasn’t clear if the celebrations would go ahead as scheduled or if Carmona would participate in any way.