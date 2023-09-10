24
Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales resigns after criticism over Women’s World Cup kiss

138 2 minutes read


L

uis Rubiales has announced his resignation as president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after he was criticised for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final.

He said he could not “continue my work” during an interview on the TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Rubiales kissed the midfielder on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.


