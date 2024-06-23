40
9
1
38
13
48
4
29
8
15
43
37
46
20
26
25
14
11
18
22
2
35
32
30
10
49
3
31
23
34
5
24
33
16
44
39
Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Race start time, schedule, weather forecast, how to watch F1 on TV

Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Race start time, schedule, weather forecast, how to watch F1 on TV

2024-06-23Last Updated: 2024-06-23
350 1 minute read

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host what is set to be its penultimate race on the F1 calendar ahead of the 2026 move to Madrid.

Max Verstappen heads to Spain with a 56-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship having taken the chequered flag ahead of Lando Norris in Canada a fortnight ago.


Source link

2024-06-23Last Updated: 2024-06-23
350 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Man City move two points clear of Arsenal with win over Tottenham

Man City move two points clear of Arsenal with win over Tottenham

2024-05-14
The Man Utd circus continues as chaotic Copenhagen defeat adds to season of deep embarrassment

The Man Utd circus continues as chaotic Copenhagen defeat adds to season of deep embarrassment

2023-11-09
Lucas Paqueta injury: David Moyes confirms new West Ham fitness concern

Lucas Paqueta injury: David Moyes confirms new West Ham fitness concern

2024-03-14
England vs Wales live stream: How can I watch rugby on TV and online in UK today?

England vs Wales live stream: How can I watch rugby on TV and online in UK today?

2023-08-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo