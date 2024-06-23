Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Race start time, schedule, weather forecast, how to watch F1 on TV
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host what is set to be its penultimate race on the F1 calendar ahead of the 2026 move to Madrid.
Max Verstappen heads to Spain with a 56-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship having taken the chequered flag ahead of Lando Norris in Canada a fortnight ago.
McLaren have improved in recent weeks and Montreal even saw Mercedes show signs of form, with George Russell on pole position before finishing third and just a place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
That has heaped extra pressure on Ferrari, who hold both second place in the Constructors’ and Drivers’ standings but only narrowly after a double-DNF in Canada.
Austria and Great Britain follow this race as F1 tears through Europe this summer.
When is the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Spanish Grand Prix will be held this weekend, Sunday June 23, with the race starting at 2pm BST.
Spanish Grand Prix full schedule
- Spanish Grand Prix: Sunday, 2pm
The F1 Road Show took to Barcelona city centre this week
REUTERS
Where to watch the Spanish Grand Prix
TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend live exclusively. Coverage of the race starts at 1pm on the F1 channel.
Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm and are also available on the F1 YouTube channel shortly after the chequered flag.
Live stream: Subscribers can tune into the race live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action LIVE via Standard Sport’s race blog!
Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast
While Friday and Saturday look dry as we head into the weekend, there is a genuine chance for some rain on Sunday – certainly before the race.
Source link