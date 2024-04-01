The ‘special’ creator who has given Liverpool’s midfield a complete makeover

When looking for areas where Liverpool would fall short at the start of the season, one part of the pitch was staring you straight in the face.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson shipped off to Saudi Arabia and Thiago Alcantara as regular a visitor to the treatment room as any member of the club’s medical department, the Liverpool midfield needed a complete makeover and what emerged after the summer transfer window closed drew more gasps than shrieks of delight.

Dominik Szoboszlai has showed glimpses of what he could do without ever being to reach the same heights week after week, Ryan Gravenberch faded fast after a positive start, while Alexis Mac Allister, the No 6, always seemed pigeonholed into a position he didn’t really want to play in.

Another reshuffle was needed, but without spending millions on further reinforcements. What has transpired has given Liverpool a midfield talisman on par with anything Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard offer their respective title juggernauts, one nobody saw coming.

Mac Allister is an altogether different beast, one who few have been able to tame. Wataru Endo was signed as a back-up anchor, but has instantly become one of the first names on the team sheet, for the protection his all-action style gives the Liverpool back four and the fact he has been able to unleash the real Mac Allister.

Against his former club Brighton, who it was heart wrenching for him to leave in the summer, the Argentine completed his transition from six to playmaker with effervescent ease, helping inspire Liverpool to yet another comeback success, their seventh of the season to date in the league alone – and one that keeps them on course to give Jurgen Klopp the ultimate send-off come May.

Some of Mac Allister’s quarterback pick-outs from deep were simply extraordinary at Anfield, even when Liverpool were under the cosh against a Brighton side who are no strangers to an impressive performance in these parts.

With Robert De Zerbi having overdone the aftershave and hair gel as he looked to make a lasting impression on sceptical supporters unconvinced he is the rightful heir to Klopp’s throne, Brighton raced into an early lead through Mancunian Danny Welbeck and looked well worth their early advantage.

Mohamed Salah was missing chance after chance – seven shots inside the opening half hour alone, more than he has mustered in any full Premier League game this season – all without even really testing Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Something was seriously amiss.

Mac Allister, however, kept Liverpool ticking, creating more opportunities than any other player on the pitch, from all angles and roles, safe in the knowledge Endo was there to sweep up any mess he left behind.

Salah needed an opening he, on his rare off day, couldn’t miss. Mac Allister was the one to provide such a pass. The Egyptian was left all alone by a Brighton backline getting more erratic as the pressure told in the second half. The assist was as eye-pleasing as it was match-defining.

“He became a great, great player,” De Zerbi said after the match. “The assist for the second goal was just incredible. I’m proud for him. He deserves to be an important player at a bigger team.”

To have this effect, on this team, under this manager, so early into his Anfield career deserves the utmost acclaim. Mac Allister has assisted five goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, equalling his tally for Brighton in a third of the games.

More pertinently, four of his five assists for the Reds have been for winning goals, with only Salah setting up more winners in the competition this season. In a campaign where three teams are on course to surpass 90 points, having game-changers from deep can have history-making consequences.

“I saw a lot of special performances today,” Klopp said. “Yes, Macca was incredible.

“I am the biggest fan of these boys but I have stopped being surprised when they perform at the highest level.”

The rest of us remain taken aback at what Mac Allister has already become.