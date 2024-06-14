Spice Time-Travels To Share Personal Truths In New Song ‘2085 Tea’

Spice, the Grammy-nominated Queen Of Dancehall, has released her latest single and video, 2085 Tea, delivering a candid glimpse into her personal struggles. The song, released on Friday, lays out some of the challenges she’s faced in her career and personal life, wrapped in a futuristic narrative.

With a twist, she envisions herself at age 102 in the year 2085, offering a reflection on her journey through the eyes of her future self. The song touches on a battle with a powerful music executive, cheating allegations, and the decade-long fight with her former record label.

Spice in 2085 Tea

The music video for 2085 Tea features Spice transformed into an older version of herself, thanks to six hours of prosthetics and makeup by Nosworthy Creations. Directed by JD Production, the video shows Spice in her “granny voice,” addressing her younger self and revealing “untold truths”.

Spice’s 2085 Tea is distributed through her own label, Spice Official Entertainment, in partnership with Empire. The Dancehall track was crafted by producer Keron “Yow Levite” Young and mastered by Redboom Super Mix at Ireland Recording Studios.

Spice’s third album, Mirror 25, is slated for release in August 2024.

Her debut album, 10 (2021), featuring the hit Go Down Deh with Shaggy and Sean Paul, earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Reggae Album and over 300 million streams.

Her sophomore studio project, Emancipated (2022), included songs such as Clap Clap, Tape Measure, and Pop Off.

Watch the video for 2085 Tea above.