Spoegwolf Op Ys at SunBet Arena 11 July 2025

2025-06-03Last Updated: 2025-06-03
346 1 minute read

Spoegwolf Op Ys at SunBet Arena 11 July 2025 – For the first time ever, beloved Afrikaans band Spoegwolf is hosting a spectacular winter celebration at Pretoria’s most iconic venue — SunBet Arena at Time Square.

Expect snow, Christmas trees, hot chocolate, and rock anthems!

In a show unlike anything they’ve done before, Spoegwolf promises an unforgettable evening that feels like winter — complete with magical lighting, sound, and immersive stage design. A custom-built stage will extend into the audience, allowing the band to connect more closely with the crowd, for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.. They’ll perform fan-favourite songs from the past 13 years, reimagined for this extraordinary night.

There’ll be beer tents, hot chocolate stations, beanies, and twinkling lights. All the makings of a festive “Winter Christmas in July.”

Our fans are the reason we get to do what we love. Every show is a conversation with them. This one will be something truly special. We’re building a world for them to step into for one magical night,” says Danie du Toit, Spoegwolf’s lead singer.

 Spoegwolf Op Ys – 11 July 2025. SunBet Arena, Pretoria

Tickets available here for Spoegwolf Op Ys


Source link

