“Sponsor a Life” concert to raise funds for remarkable creative battling rare conditions

PATIENCE MUSA

At first glance, Carol Tsitsi Marufu is like many vibrant young Zimbabwean creatives.

She’s a talented video editor, filmmaker, content creator, and social media strategist with a clear vision to launch her own company and make a lasting impact in the creative and culinary industries.

But behind her sharp intellect and warm smile is a story of extraordinary resilience and survival — a story now driving a heartfelt call for support.

On August 2nd, 2025, the rooftop of Travel Plaza in Harare will be transformed into a stage for hope, healing, and human connection. Carol, alongside Let Them Trust, various artists (Mbeu, Fussion 5 Mngwiro, Vera, Sarah Dee, Kessia, Mono and more), and well-wishers, is hosting the “Sponsor a Life” Fundraising Concert — a bold initiative to raise vital funds toward her ongoing medical needs and recovery journey.

Carol was born with three rare neurological conditions: Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum (ACC), Holoprosencephaly (HPE), and Polymicrogyria (PMG). Together, these have caused lifelong challenges affecting her mobility, speech, memory, and sensory function. Doctors once predicted she wouldn’t survive past five. Now, at 37, she’s already defied every medical expectation — but survival has come at a high cost.

“I’ve lived most of my life navigating pain and uncertainty, but I’ve also lived with purpose,” Carol shares. “This fundraiser isn’t just about staying alive — it’s about finally having the chance to thrive.”

Despite her determination, Carol’s health demands consistent specialist care, follow-ups, surgery recovery, and monthly medication.

Her most urgent financial goals include covering outstanding medical bills and shortfalls from local hospitals and clinics, funding rehabilitation programs to manage chronic symptoms, and setting up a safe and accessible home office to continue working from home.

She’s hoping to raise $12,800 USD through the concert and donations — a sum that will directly change the quality of her daily life.

The concert promises to be more than a fundraiser; it will be an uplifting blend of music, storytelling, and community spirit. Performances will include local artists who stand in solidarity with Carol’s cause, alongside moving tributes to perseverance and the power of collective compassion.

“This isn’t just about Carol,” says a spokesperson from Let Them Trust. “It’s about showing what we can do when we rally behind one another. Her story is the story of every Zimbabwean who’s ever had to fight hard for a chance.”

Carol is inviting individuals, corporates, and creative partners to support in any way they can — through financial sponsorships, donations of goods or services, or simply by spreading the word.

Contributors will be acknowledged during and after the event, with tailored benefits for different sponsorship levels. She’s also open to future collaboration. “Once I’m stable, I’d love to offer my skills to those who helped me — whether through volunteering or creating content that moves others.”

Carol’s journey is not only a testament to human strength, but also a challenge to all of us — to look beyond survival and reach toward collective upliftment. Her dream is to not only live, but to build a legacy that transforms lives around her.

“If you’ve ever felt like the odds were stacked against you — I understand that. But I believe there’s still so much I can give to this world.”

The “Sponsor a Life” concert on August 2nd is more than a fundraiser. It’s a celebration of life, against all odds.

