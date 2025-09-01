Spotify champions Scorpion Kings with exclusive film – Spotify is spotlighting one of South Africa’s most powerful duos with the release of an exclusive film. The Untold Scorpion Kings Story features Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, known as the Scorpion Kings. The film honours the catalogue that helped carry Amapiano from an underground movement to the global stage.

With albums “Scorpion Kings” and “The Return of the Scorpion Kings”, Kabza and Maphorisa didn’t just drop records. They set the blueprint for Amapiano’s rise to mainstream success. Their collaboration bridged local dancefloors and global playlists, putting the sound at the centre of South Africa’s musical identity.

More about The Untold Scorpion Kings Story

Ahead of their highly anticipated new release, Kings Will Rise, Spotify is celebrating the Scorpion Kings’ catalogue. This, with a documentary-style film. The film captures the artists in conversation about their journey, their impact, and the community that built Amapiano with them. It reflects on legacy and momentum: how two artists shifted culture, and how they continue to write the next chapter.

“Spotify has always been about connecting the world to the power of music and moments like this matter. Amapiano is shaping global dance culture. The Scorpion Kings have been central to that story. This film is our way of documenting and amplifying that legacy.”~ Jodie Tabisher, Artist, Label and Partnership Manager at Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa.

The film forms part of Spotify’s ongoing commitment to supporting African artists and recognising pivotal cultural milestones. Beyond playlists and streams, Spotify aims to create platforms that showcase and contextualise music. Spotlighting the stories behind the sound.

By anchoring this cultural moment in film, Spotify is ensuring that the Scorpion Kings’ influence isn’t just felt in places of entertainment. It is also now recorded as part of the ongoing history of South African music. It’s a cultural record for today and tomorrow.