Spotify launches Rugby Musiek Playlist & Locker Room Playlists

Today, to rally behind the Springboks, South Africa’s national rugby union team who won their first game at the tenth men’s Rugby World Cup in France, Spotify launched Rugby & sports-focused playlists.

The Rugby-focused playlist Rugby Musiek consists of only the best Rugby-themed and patriotic songs. The Pan-African sports playlist Locker Room, consists of South African sports and Rugby classics as well as international sports anthems.

Rugby has a special place in South Africa’s hearts. Springboks won their first Rugby World Cup in 1995, in a new South Africa with a newly democratically elected first black president, the late Nelson Mandela.

Furthermore, François Pienaar, the then captain of the Springboks, together with the former president, set a precedent for race relations in South Africa, and beyond. When the former president presented the William Webb Ellis trophy to him with the world watching. The historic moment is depicted in the film, ‘Invictus’ starring Tony-nominated actress Leleti Khumalo.

Years prior to the Rugby World Cup, Ellis Park Stadium played host to one of the historic music concerts ever staged at the stadium, The Concert in the Park which featured white and black performers which wasn’t a norm in those days.

The Rugby Music

The late musician Johnny Clegg whose song ‘Impi’ is part of the two newly launched Spotify playlists, was part of the lineup. Rugby Musiek cover features prominent Afrikaans music artists Ruhan Du Toit, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth’s wife Anlia Star, Robbie Wessels, and Karlien Van Jaarsveld.

Their song Saam Suid-Afrika, a song dedicated to the defending champions leads the Rugby Musiek playlist. Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi covers the Locker Room playlist led by Early B and Justin Vega’s Back Die Bokke.

The Rugby Musiek and Locker Room playlists include the well-known and most popular Rugby song, ‘Hie’ Kommie Bokke’ by the decorated South African filmmaker Leon Schuster, and Siya Kolisi by Robbie Wessels, in a fitting ode to the current South Africa’s national rugby team captain.

Download the Spotify app via the Android or iOS app store or by heading HERE

